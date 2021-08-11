Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SPRB traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a current ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $35.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SPRB shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $6,602,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,514,336 shares in the company, valued at $62,749,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 543.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Spruce Biosciences worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.