Sprott (NYSE:SII) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SII. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Sprott has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.97 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sprott by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprott by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sprott by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sprott by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

