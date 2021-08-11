Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE SII traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,672. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$35.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.37.

SII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 target price on Sprott in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

