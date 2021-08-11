Sprott Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sprott to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $946.97 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.