Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $210.16

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $210.16 and last traded at $210.16, with a volume of 27590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

