Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded at UBS Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Splunk stock opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Splunk by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

