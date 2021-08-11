Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Plans GBX 1.72 Dividend

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SPT traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 290 ($3.79). 1,049,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,659. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63.

Several research firms have commented on SPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective for the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total value of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 148 shares of company stock worth $37,575.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

