Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPXSF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.