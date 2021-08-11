Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNMSF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.60.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

