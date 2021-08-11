Spectris (LON:SXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,865.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,865 ($50.50) and last traded at GBX 3,807 ($49.74), with a volume of 12485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,773 ($49.29).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,367.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

