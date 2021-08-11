SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 158.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

XHE opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.36. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $131.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.