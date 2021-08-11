SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,001. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.