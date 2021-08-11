South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on SJI. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

