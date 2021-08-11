Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of SOR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 6,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,928. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28.

In other Source Capital news, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,093. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

