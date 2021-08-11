Sotera Health (SHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sotera Health to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.780-0.860 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.78-0.86 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

