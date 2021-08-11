Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,538 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

SQM opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

