Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 92,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,172,762 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNG. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,992,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,494,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

