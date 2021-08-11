Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $277.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,552 shares of company stock worth $210,223,875. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake stock opened at $274.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.72. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion and a PE ratio of -72.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

