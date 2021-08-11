Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $277.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,552 shares of company stock worth $210,223,875. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake stock opened at $274.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.72. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion and a PE ratio of -72.23.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
