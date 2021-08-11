Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 149,695 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 149,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $11,475,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $24,998,582.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $23,581,929.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,790.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

Shares of SNAP opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $3,255,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Snap by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

