Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Announces $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share on Monday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.69. 8,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $34.91 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMFKY. Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.