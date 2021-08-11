Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMSI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 377,379 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 127,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 143.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 114,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMSI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.71 million, a P/E ratio of -164.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

