SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

