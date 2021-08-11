Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SKREF opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

