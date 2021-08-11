Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSBF opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Skanska AB has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

