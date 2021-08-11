Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $23.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

