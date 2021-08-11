Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 413 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $20,811,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,917 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.87. 310,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,396. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

