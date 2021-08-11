Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,384. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $532.12 million, a PE ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

