Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.61

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

OMIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

