Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

