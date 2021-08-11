Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $1,465,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SI opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.38.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

