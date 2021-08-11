Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed Sells 7,500 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $806,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott A. Reed also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00.

Shares of SI opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 274.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 370,759 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.