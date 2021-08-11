Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGHT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

