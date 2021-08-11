Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will be issuing its Q2 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Sierra Wireless has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWIR opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

