Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will be issuing its Q2 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Sierra Wireless has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SWIR opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $22.22.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.
Further Reading: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.