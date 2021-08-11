Sierra Capital LLC Sells 87,559 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,559 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 143.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

BATS:CEFS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,050 shares. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $22.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.