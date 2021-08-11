Sierra Capital LLC Sells 60,033 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,033 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.69. 58,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $101.73.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.