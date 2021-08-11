Sierra Capital LLC Sells 47 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $14.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.65. 36,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

