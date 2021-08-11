Sierra Capital LLC Invests $99,000 in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,200,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,172,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,420,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,016,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

SVFC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,767. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.