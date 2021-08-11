Sierra Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 114,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHAK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,959. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33.

