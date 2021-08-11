Sierra Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,280 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCSF. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 775,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BCSF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. 3,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $995.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

