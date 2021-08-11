Sierra Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $86.19. 16,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,390. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

