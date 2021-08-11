Sierra Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,217,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,508,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000.

NASDAQ EUFN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

