Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.24

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.24 and traded as low as C$15.65. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$15.79, with a volume of 102,355 shares changing hands.

SIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -89.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -528.81%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,400. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

