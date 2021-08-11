ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. ShotSpotter updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ShotSpotter stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 80,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,087. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 million, a PE ratio of 412.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.