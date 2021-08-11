Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,360 ($122.29).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,149 ($106.47) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £126.24 billion and a PE ratio of 39.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,388.08.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

