Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of NBI stock opened at GBX 108.77 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.77. Northbridge Industrial Services has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About Northbridge Industrial Services
