Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of NBI stock opened at GBX 108.77 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.77. Northbridge Industrial Services has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.