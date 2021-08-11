Shopping (SPI) Trading 25.3% Higher This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $42.10 or 0.00090777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $39.24 million and $1.04 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00151314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.51 or 0.99758848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.17 or 0.00860768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 932,050 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

