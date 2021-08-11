ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. ShockWave Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SWAV opened at $172.18 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $502,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,464,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.57.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

