Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Senseonics stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,725,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

