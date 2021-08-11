Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,266 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $187,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,099,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,976,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,185.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 941,949 shares of company stock worth $2,825,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

