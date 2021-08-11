Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 328 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 672,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,090,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

DIS stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,261. The stock has a market cap of $322.65 billion, a PE ratio of -70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

